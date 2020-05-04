Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The Liga Primera de Nicaragua is the top division of football in Nicaragua, organized by the Federacion Nicaraguense de Futbol, it was created in 1933. It is played in two parts, Torneo de Apertura from August through November and Torneo de Clausura from January through May. Each of the regular seasons is followed by a playoff of the top four teams over a two-legged semifinal and subsequent final. The relegation end has the bottom team of the aggregate table dropped as well as the loser of the playoff of the 8th and 9th-place teams.

TOSS – The toss between ART Municipal Jalapa vs Deportivo Masaya will take place at 4:00 AM (IST).

Time: 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Alejandro Ramos, Jalapa

My Dream11 Team

Ricardo Carballo, Jorge Gomez, Erick Martinez, Camilo Lopez, Delvin Siles, Ronald Rocha(VC), Edry Centeno, Luis Galeano, Gersan Medina, Gabriel Augusto-Coelho(C), Patrick Luna

JAL vs MSY Probable Playing XIs

ART Municipal Jalapa: Kenet Bautist, Delvin Siles, Edder Mondragon, Jehu Flores, Jose Torres-II, Edry Centeno, Frander Cruz, Luis Galeano, Gersan Medina, Gabriel Augusto-Coelho, Ronaldo Pabon

Deportivo Masaya: Ricardo Carballo, Nestor Castillo, Erick Martinez, Jorge Gomez, Camilo Lopez, Felipe Herrera, Ronald Rocha, Steven Vallejos, Bryan Espinoza, Jonatan Valoyes, Carlos Useda

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: K Bautista, R Rocha

Vice-captain Options: A Colindres, E Martinez

Squads

Deportivo Masaya: Ricardo Carballo (GK), Brandon Galan (GK), R Romel (GK), Deigo Bustos, Bryan Avilez, Erick Martinez, Nestor Castillo, Jorge Gomez, Camilo Lopez, Felipe Herrera, Eitel Gonzalez, Steven Vallejos, Luis Corrales, Bryan Espinoza, Ronald Buitrago, Carlos Guevara, Narino Rubio, Luis Baltodano, Ronald Rocha, Bryan Baltodano, Jonatan Valoyes, Carlos Useda, Patrick Luna, Jose Mendoza

ART Municipal Jalapa: Miguel Mena (GK), Kenet Bautista (GK), Jehu Flores, Delvin Siles, Edder Mondragon, Jose Torres-II, Adolfo Colindres, Marcos Garcia, Luis Galeano, Gersan Medina, Edry Centeno, Leyvin Cruz, Yomar Martinez, Geser Castellanos, Mario Briones, Marlon Medina, Frander Cruz, Harling Moreno, Heyder Lopez, Hexell Lopez, Joheman Duarte, Gabriel Augusto-Coelho, Ronaldo Pabon

