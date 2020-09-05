Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s JAM vs BAR at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: As things slowly get back to normal amid the pandemic, T20 franchise cricket is finally back to give some respite to the cricket fans. In another mouthwatering clash of Caribbean Premier League 2020 on super Saturday, Jamaica Tallawahs will take on defending champions Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. The Hero CPL T20 match JAM vs BAR T20 match will begin at 11.45 PM IST – September 5. Despite boasting of some of the best spinners in the competition, the Tridents have had an underwhelmed and were eliminated from this year’s competition after a woeful performance against Guyana Amazon Warriors. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs managed to sneak into the semis after a washout on Thursday. However, they have blown hot and cold in this competition with just seven points from eight games so far. With only pride left to salvage, the Tridents will look to end their campaign on a high, although they will be in for a stern test against Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network. Also Read - SUR vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Surrey vs Middlesex T20 Match at Kennington Oval, London 11.10 PM IST September 5

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents will take place at 11.15 PM (IST) – September 5. Also Read - RBCC vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Rome 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Rome Bangla CC vs Roma CC T10 Match at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground 8.30 PM IST September 5

Time: 11.45 PM IST Also Read - SUN vs HUL Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction English League Cup 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Sunderland vs Hull City Football Match at Stadium of Light 7.30 PM IST September 5

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips, Shai Hope

Batsmen: R. Powell, K. Mayers, Shamarh Brooks

All-Rounders: Jason Holder (VC), Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell (C)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Veerasammy Permaul

JAM vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Nkrumah Bonner, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Oshane Thomas and Veerasammy Permaul.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder (C), Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse and Hayden Walsh.

JAM vs BAR Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ JAM Dream11 Team/ Barbados Tridents Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.