In another high-voltage battle of Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2020, Jamshedpur Jugglers will square off against Bokaro Blasters in the match no. 10 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Sunday -September 29. The Jharkhand T20 League JAM vs BOK match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. It's the David vs Goliath contest in the T20 competition. Bokaro Blastes sit at the top of the points table winning six out of the eight games they had played so far while Jamshedpur Jugglers have lost seven of their nine matches and are lying at the bottom of the points table. Bokaro will be keen to continue their winning streak while Jamshedpur will be keen to regain their confidence.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters will take place at 9 AM (IST) – September 29.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kumar Kushagra, S Sagar

Batsmen: V Kumar, A Bhardwaj, V Vishal

All-rounders: Aditya Singh Surwar (VC), V Singh, Y Kumar

Bowlers: Jaskaran Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, A. Kumar Jr (C)

JAM vs BOK Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Shresth Sagar, Pappu Singh, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Jaskaran Singh and Sankat Tripathi.

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Nityanand Kashyap and Ashish Kumar.

JAM vs BOK SQUADS

Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM): Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.

Bokaro Blasters (BOK): Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Choursaiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Partik Rajan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammed Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar and Ashish Kumar Jr.

