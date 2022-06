JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

Here is the Jharkhand T20 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JAM vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, JAM vs BOK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, JAM vs BOK Playing 11s Jharkhand T20 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Bokaro Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – BYJU’s Jharkhand T20.

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – June 19, 1 PM IST



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

JAM vs BOK My Dream 11 Team

Bhanu Anand, Vivek Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Satya Setu (VC), Harshit Namdev, Vikash Singh (C), Supriyo Chakraborty, Rajandeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar

JAM vs BOK Probable Playing XI

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Supriyo Chakraborty(C), Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh, Pankaj Kumar(wk), Vishal Prasad, Vikash Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Kamal Kumar, Rahul Prasad

Bokaro Blasters: Vishal Singh(C), Satya Setu, Bhanu Anand(wk), Pratik Bhagat, Aditya Singh, Sachin Tiwary, Harsh Dev Gautam, Pankaj Yadav, Arpit Yadav, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Sekhar