JAM vs DHA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos, 13th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's JAM vs DHA at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium:

Dynamos have so far played four matches, won two and lost as many to be placed fourth in the points table. Their opponents Jugglers have endured a terrible outing so far having lost all their four matches to be languishing at the bottom.

Professional cricket marks its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dhanbad Dynamos for the 13th Match will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



JAM vs DHA My Dream11 Team

S Singh-Jr (captain), J Prakash Yadav (vice-captain), N Siddiqui, S Setu, S Rizvi, H Diwedi, A Kumar, A Singh Surwar, A Choudhary, V Kumar, J Singh

JAM vs DHA Squads

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Rahul Prasad, Shresth Sagar, Robin Mondal, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Sankat Tripathi, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Gaurav Mishra, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Diwedi, Sushant Verma, Ashish Kumar, Rishu Chauhan, Atul Singh Surwar

Dhanbad Dynamos: Kaushal Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Kumar Ankit, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Singh-Sr, Vikas Kumar, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Shubham Singh-Jr, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Abhishek Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav

