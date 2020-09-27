JAM vs DHA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils, 27th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's JAM vs DHA at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium: In the 27th match of the Jharkhand T20 League, Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on Dhanbad Dynamos.

Professional cricket marked its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dhanbad Dynamos for the match will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



JAM vs DHA My Dream11 Team

Vikas Kumar (captain), Rahul Prasad (vice-captain), Vishal Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Satya Setu, Rahul Khan, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Jaskaran Singh

JAM vs DHA Squads

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Gaurav Mishra, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Rishu Chauhan, Mithun Kumar, Himanshu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Prakash Kumar, Sushant Verma, Ashish Kumar, Sankar Mochan

Dhanbad Dynamos: Abhishek Yadav, Nazim Siddiqui, Aman Kumar, Abhishek Choudhary, Shubman Singh Jr., Chandan Kumar, Shahib Rizvi, Vijay Jena, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr., Sahil Raj, Kumar Ankit

