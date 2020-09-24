JAM vs DUM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, 20th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's JAM vs DUM at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium: The 20th match of the J League is scheduled to be played between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils.

Professional cricket marked its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils for the 20th Match will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



JAM vs DUM My Dream11 Team

Jaskaran Singh (captain), Atul Singh Surwar (vice-captain), Rahul Prasad, Shresth Sagar, Bhanu Anand, Ronit Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vivek Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ashish Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh

JAM vs DUM Squads

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Himanshu Singh, Pappu Singh, Rahil Khan, Shresth Sagar, Gaurav Mishra, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Chauhan, Mithun Kumar, Jaskaran Singh

Dumka Daredevils: Neel Bhaskar, Ronit Singh, Alok Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Arnab Sinha, Alok Sanghwal, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Akshay Jain, Sonu Kumar Singh, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Bhanu Anand

