TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils will take place at 12:30 PM (IST) – July 19.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

JAM vs DUM My Dream11 Team

B Anand, V Kumar, A Sinha, R Khan, U Sethi, M Kumar, A S Surwar, V Anand, J Singh, N Kumar

Captain: M Kumar. Vice-Captain: V Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Umang Sethi, Shresth Sagar (wk), Rahil Khan, Atul Singh Surwar, Rahul Prasad (c), Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Prakash Seet

Dumka Daredevils

Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (wk), Mohit Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Ayush Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh (c), Nishikant Kumar, Vivek Anand, Ajay-Sonu-T, Junaid Ashraf, Anurag Sanjay

SQUADS

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahil Khan, Vivek Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Umang Sethi, Ashish Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar

Dumka Daredevils

Amit Gupta, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Shivam Rai, Ajay Sonu T, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Kumar, Akshat Jain, Junaid Ashraf, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand

