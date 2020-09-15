JAM vs DUM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils, 2nd Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's JAM vs DUM at JSCA Stadium:

Jharkhand State Cricket Association has launched its T20 league which gets underway from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Dumka Daredevils for the 2nd Match will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



JAM vs DUM My Dream11 Team

Bhanu Anand (captain), Mohit Kumar (vice-captain), Vivek Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Jaskaran Singh, Kumar Survarn, Ronit Singh, Atul Singh Surwar, Amit Kumar, Alok Sharma, Sankat Tripathi

JAM vs DUM Squads

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma, Ashish Kumar

Dumka Daredevils: Amit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed-Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Harshdev Gautam, Supriyo Chakraborty, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suvarna, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar-II, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kr-Singh, Saurabh Shekhar

