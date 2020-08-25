JAM vs GUY Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's JAM vs GUY at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad: For a second successive occasion, Tallawahs will lock horns with Warriors. In their previous meeting, Warriors prevailed by 14 runs.

So far, Warriors have played four games – winning two and losing two while Tallawahs have lost two of their three matches and winning one – against St Lucia Zouks by five wickets.

All the CPL matches this year are being played in Trinidad across two venues – Brian Lara Stadium and Queen's Park Oval due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 2:30 AM (IST).

Time: 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

JAM vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Andre Russel (captain), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (vice-captain), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ashmead Nedd, Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Asif Ali, Keemo Paul

JAM vs GUY Full Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Oshane Thomas, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud, Preston McSween, Ramaal Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood, Veerasammy Permaul, Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Odean Smith

