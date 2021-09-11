JAM vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JAM vs GUY at Warner Park: In another blockbuster battle of Hero CPL T20 on Saturday evening – Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with the Jamaica Tallawahs in match no. 26 at the Warner Park (Sunday in India). The CPL T20 JAM vs GUY match will start at 12 AM IST – September 12. Jamaica Tallawahs won their last match against Saint Lucia Kings by 55 runs. They will be keen to take their winning momentum further. Tallawahs are placed in the third spot on the CPL 2021 points table. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors are placed in the fifth position after winning their last match against Saint Lucia Kings by 17 runs. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JAM vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, JAM vs GUY Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, JAM vs GUY Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 11:30 PM IST – September 12 in India.

Time: 12 AM IST.

Venue: Warner Park.

JAM vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kennar Lewis

Batsmen – Rovman Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders – Andre Russell (VC), Odean Smith (C), Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Romario Shepherd, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul

JAM vs GUY Probable Playing 11s

Jamaica Tallawahs: Kennar Lewis (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Haider Ali, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Imran Khan, Veerasammy Permaul.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk/C), Shoaib Malik, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq.

JAM vs GUY Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Joshua James, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan, Qais Ahmad, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud, Abhijai Mansingh.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran (wk/C), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

