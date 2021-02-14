JAM vs GUY Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD

Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JAM vs GUY at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions will take on Guyana Jaguars at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Sunday. The West Indies ODD JAM vs GUY match will start at 11:00 PM IST – February 14. With the likes of Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell in their ranks, Guyana Jaguars boast a strong batting unit that can thrash the best of the batters. The Leeward side comprises some big stars like Shimron Hetmyer but with more international experience Trinidad will have an edge over their opponents.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Jamaica Scorpions and Guyana Jaguars will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 14.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

JAM vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aldane Thomas

Batsmen – Brandon King, Andre McCarthy (vc), Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-Rounders – Gudakesh Motie, Fabian Allen

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Romaria Shepherd, Nial Smith

JAM vs GUY Probable Playing XIs

Jamaica Scorpions: Aldane Thomas (wk), Romaine Morrison, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli

Guyana Jaguars: Asad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson (c), Chris Barnwell, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Ramaal Lewis, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith

JAM vs GUY Squads

Guyana Jaguars: Asad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson (c), Chris Barnwell, Anthony Bramble (wk), Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Ramaal Lewis, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Akshaya Persaud, Tevin Imlach, Kemal Savory, Keon Joseph

Jamaica Scorpions: Aldane Thomas (wk), Romaine Morrison, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Jamie Merchant, Javelle Glen

