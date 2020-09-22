JAM vs SIN Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Singhbhum Strickers, 16th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's JAM vs SIN at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium: The sixteenth match of Jharkhand T20 League will see Jamshedpur Jugglers taking on Singhbhum Strickers.

Strickers have so far won three of their five matches while losing the other two. Today, they will take on a team that has lost all of their five matches so far.

Professional cricket marks its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils.

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbhum Strickers for the 16th Match will take place at 1:00 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



JAM vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Bal Krishna (captain), Wilfred Beng (vice-captain), Jaskaran Singh, Shiva Singh, Sumit Kumar, Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Atul Singh Surwar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj

JAM vs SIN Squads

Singhbhum Strickers: Amardeep Singh-1, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh, Ajay Yadav, Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Anshu Singh, Pratik Bhakat, Wilfred Beng, Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Himanshu Singh, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Chauhan, Mithun Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Rahil Khan, Shresth Sagar, Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Atul Singh Surwar, Sushant Verma, Rahul Prasad, Gaurav Mishra, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Pappu Singh

