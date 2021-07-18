Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

JAM vs SIN My Dream11 Team

A R Singh, V Kumar, W Beng (Captain), S Singh, V Singh, R Prasad, A S Surwar, A Singh-I, J Singh, A Lala, S Tripathi (Vice-captain)

Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Shresth Sagar (WK), Pappu Singh, Rahil Khan, Aryan Hooda, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Chauhan, Jaskaran Singh, Mithun Kumar

Singhbhum Strikers

Sumit Kumar (WK), Arvind Kumar, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Amardeep Singh-I, Bal Krishna, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh, Ajay Yadav

Squads

Jamshedpur Jugglers

Rahil Khan, Sankat Mochan, Mithun Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Umang Sethi, Vivek Kumar, Atul Surwar, Rahul Prasad, Rajandeep Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Vishal Singh, Arvind Kumar, Shresth Sagar

Singhbhum Strikers

Ankit Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh, Hashit Namdev, Aryaman Lala, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Wilfred Beng, Ajay Yadav, Sumit Kumar

