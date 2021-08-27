JAM vs SLK Dream11 Tips And Predictions CPL T20 2021 Match 3

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Caribbean Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JAM vs SLK at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts: In Match 3 of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 tournament, Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Saint Lucia Kings at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Friday. The Caribbean Premier League 2021 JAM vs SLK match will start at 7:30 PM IST – August 27, Friday. Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions and the most successful team in the CPL. The CPL this year will be played in St Kitts & Nevis from August 26 to September 15. TKR are four-time champions while Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs have won the tournament twice each.

TOSS: The Caribbean Premier League toss between Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

JAM vs SLK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Haider Ali, Tim David

All-rounders – Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Rahkeem Cornwall

Bowlers – Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Kesrick Williams

JAM vs SLK Probable Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell (c), Chadwick Walton (wk), Jason Mohammed, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Qais Ahmed, Fidel Edwards, Migael Pretorius, Shamarh Brookes, Haider Ali

St Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Keemo Paul, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Tim David

JAM vs SLK Squads

Saint Lucia Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Andre Fletcher(w), Javelle Glenn, Roston Chase, Samit Patel, Tim David, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Keron Cottoy, Keemo Paul, Usman Qadir, Mark Deyal, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Chadwick Walton(w), Haider Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite, Qais Ahmad, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Kennar Lewis, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud, Abhijai Mansingh

