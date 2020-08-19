JAM vs SLZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's JAM vs SLZ at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: The Caribbean Premier League is underway in Trinidad. Two matches were played on the opening day with Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors while Barbados Tridents squaring off against Nevis Patriot in the second T20 match.

In a contest reduced to 17-overs-per-side, TKR beat GAW by four wickets, chasing down the target of 145 with two overs remaining. The second contest had no rain-trouble. Tridents batted first and posted 153/9 in 20 overs. However, Patriots could managed 147/5 in their 20 overs with Tridents winning by six runs.

The CPL is being played exclusively in Trinidad, across two venues due to the coronavirus pandemic with no fans allowed inside the venues.

TOSS: The CPL T20 2020 match toss between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

JAM vs SLZ My Dream11 Team

Andre Russell (captain), Mohammad Nabi (vice-captain), Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Glenn Phillips, Jermaine Blackwood, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Rahkeem Cornwall

JAM vs SLZ Full Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (captain), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks: Mohammad Nabi, Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Daren Sammy (captain), Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder, Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy

