Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's JAM vs TKR at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: As things slowly get back to normal amid the pandemic, T20 franchise cricket is finally back to give some respite to the cricket fans. In another mouthwatering clash of Caribbean Premier League 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in match 21 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad. The Hero CPL T20 match JAM vs TKR match will begin at 7.30 PM IST – September 1. This is the first match of the third leg of the tournament, with the action returning to the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium from the Queen's Park Oval. The Knight Riders come off an improbable win over the Barbados Tridents thanks to a blazing 28-ball 72 from Kieron Pollard. They sit at the top of the table with six wins from six games and look like firm favourites to win the title. Meanwhile, the Tallawahs also coming off after registering a comfortable win over the St. Nevis and Patriots. They have won three matches out of six played so far in Hero CPL T20. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM (IST) – September 1.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tion Webster

All-Rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard (VC), Andre Russell (C)

Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rehman

JAM vs TKR Probable Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Chadwick Walton (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Andre Russell/Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Fidel Edwards.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine/Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein and Fawad Ahmed.

JAM vs TKR Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

