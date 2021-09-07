JAM vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s JAM vs TKR at Warner Park: In Match 19 of CPL T20 tournament, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Warner Park on Tuesday. The CPL T20 JAM vs TKR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 7. This is the second meeting between these two teams in this year’s CPL. Despite rescuing acts from Imad Wasim and Carlos Brathwaite, Jamaica Tallawahs lost their last game against Knight Riders by 7 wickets. This was the second straight and overall 3rd loss for Jamaica Tallawahs in this competition. They are placed at the 5th spot in the standings with 4 points. On the other hand, four-time champs Trinbago Knight Riders occupy 3rd spot in the standings with 6 points. Lendl Simmons come back to form is another major good news for them. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JAM vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction, JAM vs TKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, JAM vs TKR Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.Also Read - FRD vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips - ECS T10 Cartaxo Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain- Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers, Today's Playing 11s, Team News For T10 Match at Cartaxo Ground at 6 PM IST September 7 Tuesday

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 7 PM IST – September 7. Also Read - SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips - Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's 3rd ODI, Team News From at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2:30 PM IST September 7 Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - JRO vs TRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips KCA Club Championship Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain- Jolly Rovers vs Tripunithura Cricket Club, Playing 11s For Today's Match at SD College Ground at 9:30 AM IST September 7 Tuesday

Venue: Warner Park.

JAM vs TKR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chadwick Walton, Tim Seifert

Batsmen – Colin Munro, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell

All-rounders – Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine (VC), Andre Russell (C)

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Migael Pretorius

JAM vs TKR Probable Playing 11s

Jamaica Tallawahs: Kennar Lewis, Kirk McKenzie, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Mohammad, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Fidel Edwards.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre.

JAM vs TKR Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Joshua James, Fidel Edwards, Jason Mohammed, Veerasammy Permaul, Imran Khan, Qais Ahmad, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud, Abhijai Mansingh.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Yasir Shah, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Leonardo Julien, Jayden Seales, Darren Bravo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JAM Dream11 Team/ TKR Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction/ Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – CPL T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.