Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JAM vs TRI at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of West Indies ODD 2021, Trinidad & Tobago will take on Jamaica at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Thursday. The West Indies ODD JAM vs TRI match will start at 6:30 PM IST – February 11. With likes of Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, and Oshane Thomas in their ranks, Jamaica boast a strong bowling unit that can dismantle the best of the batters. The team also has a good batting lineup too but lacks experience. On the other hand, Trinidad & Tobago will go into this match with a slight edge over their opponent. The T & T side comprises international stars like Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Ramdin, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons that provides them an edge over their opponents.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica will take place at 6 PM IST – February 11.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

JAM vs TRI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batters – Brandon King, Rovman Powell (C), Andre McCarthy, Darren Bravo (vc), Evin Lewis

All-Rounders – Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Imran Khan

JAM vs TRI Probable Playing XIs

Trinidad & Tobago: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin, Jason Mohammad, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Khan.

Jamaica: Brandon King, Aldane Thomas, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (C), Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Javelle Glen, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

JAM vs TRI Squads

Jamaica: Rovman Powell (C), Derval Green (VC), Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javel Glenn, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morris, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, and Oshane Thomas.

Trinidad & Tobago: Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo (VC), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, and Lendl Simmons.

