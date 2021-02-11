Live Streaming Cricket Super50 Cup 2021

In match no. 4 of Super50 Cup 2021, Jamaica Scorpions will take on Trinidad & Tobago at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Thursday evening. It promises to be a blockbuster clash as both teams have got some big names in their ranks. In the 2019 edition of Super50 Cup, Jamaica ended their tournament journey in the Group stage itself as they finished 3rd in the standings. This time with likes of Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, and Oshane Thomas in their ranks – Jamaica look to change the script and go the distance. On the other hand, Trinidad & Tobago, who ended their campaign after losing to the Leeward Islands in the semifinal battle of 2019 edition, boast off a strong squad with the presence of some international stars. Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis all are in form after having a successful T10 League in Abu Dhabi. Here are all the live cricket streaming details of Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago – Super50 Cup Match 4.

When is Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Super50 Cup 2021 match be played?

The Super50 Cup 2021 match 4 will be played between Jamaica Scorpions and Trinidad & Tobago will take place on February 11, Thursday.

What time will the Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Super50 Cup 2021 match be played?

The Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Super50 Cup 2021 match will start at 6.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Where will Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Super50 Cup 2021 match be played?

The Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Super50 Cup 2021 match will be played in Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago in India?

The live TV telecast of Super50 Cup 2021 match will not be available in India.

Where can you live stream the match between Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago?

The online live streaming of the Super50 Cup 2021 match can be available on Fancode App in India.

What are the probable XIs for Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Match 4 in Super50 Cup 2021?

Jamaica Scorpions: Rovman Powell (C), Derval Green (VC), Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Jamie Merchant, Paul Palmer, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, and Oshane Thomas.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo (VC), Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, and Lendl Simmons.

Jamaica Scorpions: Rovman Powell (Captain), Derval Green (VC), Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javel Glenn, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morris, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, and Oshane Thomas.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo (VC), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, and Lendl Simmons.