James Anderson Comes In As England Announce Playing XI For 2nd Test Against India

James Anderson Comes In As England Announce Playing XI For 2nd Test Against India

Shoiab Bashir has replaced Jack Leach who has been ruled out with a knee injury. On the other hand, James Anderson has replaced Mark Wood.

New Delhi: England Cricket board have announced their playing XI for the second Test match against India which will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium – Visakhapatnam from February 02, Friday.

