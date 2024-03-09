Home

Sports

41 And Still Counting – Age Defying James Anderson’s 700 Test Wickets In Numbers

41 And Still Counting – Age Defying James Anderson’s 700 Test Wickets In Numbers

James Anderson took his 700th Test wicket in his 187th Test match.

James Anderson celebrates after taking his 700th Test wicket. (Image: ECB)

Dharamsala: Veteran England pacer James Anderson became the first-ever fast bowler and third overall to reach 700 Test wickets on Saturday, thus speaking high volumes of his longevity. The 41-year-old reached the milestone in his 187th Test when he removed India’s Kuldeep Yadav, caught behind by Ben Foakes on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test at the HPCA Stadium. The only pacer to have taken 600 wickets or more is Anderson’s fellow teammate Stuart Broad. He retired last year with 604 wickets in his tally. The only Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralidaran has 800 scalps to his game, the most in Tests, followed by the late Shane Warne (708). Having made his debut in 2002, Anderson remains at the top of his game, both physically and skill-wise having made his international debut back in 2002. Besides close to 200 Tests, Anderson has played 194 ODIs and 19 T20s. He is 13 short of completing 1000 wickets in international cricket.

Another milestone reached 📈

More history made 📘 Jimmy’s 700 Test wickets in numbers here: https://t.co/Eann2PXc97 pic.twitter.com/kdfgcur4ow — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 9, 2024

James Anderson’s Test Career In Numbers

Matches: 187

Overs: 6646.1

Maidens: 1720

Wickets: 700

Average: 26.52

5-Wcket Hauls: 32

10-Wicket Hauls: 3

James Anderson’s Test Wickets Against Each Team

India: 150

Australia: 117

South Africa: 103

West Indies: 87

Pakistan: 82

New Zealand: 84

Sri Lanka: 58

Zimbabwe: 11

Bangladesh: 9

Mode Of Dismissals

Against Right-Handers: 481

Against Left-Handers: 219

Caught: 466

Bowled: 136

LBW: 97

James Anderson’s Milestone Dismissals

1st: Mark Vermuelen (Zimbabwe)

100th: Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

200th: Peter Siddle (Australia)

300th: Peter Fulton (New Zealand)

400th: Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

500th: Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies)

600th: Azhar Ali (Pakistan)

700th: Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Batters James Anderson Dismissed Most

Cheteshwar Pujara (India): 12

Peter Siddle (Australia): 11

David Warner (Australia): 10

Michael Clarke (Australia): 9

Azhar Ali (Pakistan): 9

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 9

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 9

Steve Smith (Australia): 8

James Anderson’s Favourite Grounds (Home & Away)

At Home

Lord’s: 119

Trent Bridge: 73

Edgbaston: 52

The Oval: 50

Headingley: 43

Away Grounds

Adelaide (Australia): 19

Cape Town (South Africa): 16

Barbados (West Indies): 15

Sydney (Australia): 14

Melbourne (Australia): 13

(Stats Credit: England Cricket’s Official Website)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.