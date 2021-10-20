Melbourne, Oct 20: Australian fast bowler, James Pattinson have decided to retire from international cricket after realising that his fitness hoodoo won’t be allowing him in the upcoming Ashes Series against England. The Australian will now be focusing more on domestic cricket and his family.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Marcus Stoinis Hopeful of Bowling in Next Warm-up Against India

Pattinson has made 21 appearances in Test cricket picking up 81 wickets and 16 wickets from 15 matches in ODIs.

"Leading into pre-season I really wanted to give the Ashes a crack but in the end I haven't had the preparation I would have liked heading into the coming season," Pattinson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au in a statement.

“If I was to be part of the Ashes I would need to do myself and my teammates justice. I didn’t want to be in a position of battling with my body when you need to be 100 per cent fit and ready to go at any time. That would not be fair to myself or the team.

“It was then I felt that instead of trying to play at the very highest level, knowing I have only got three or four years of cricket left, I would focus more on Victoria, helping the young guys develop, perhaps some cricket in England and spending more time with my family.”

James Pattinson when fit was a superstar Test fast Bowler👏

All the ingredients Pace, Outswingers, Accuracy, aggression ✅ #PattoPathwayOfPerfection https://t.co/upw6ZTuvEt — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) October 20, 2021

He made his Test debut on December 2011 alongside Mitchell Starc and David Warner against New Zealand in Brisbane.

His last Test was against New Zealand in Sydney in January 2020 while he last played an ODI way back in September 2015 against England at Leeds.

(With Inputs From PTI)