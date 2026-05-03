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Jamie Overton makes a jaw-dropping statement for the Chepauk crowd after victory over Mumbai Indians, says...

Jamie Overton makes a jaw-dropping statement for the Chepauk crowd after victory over Mumbai Indians, says…

Jamie Overton opens up about Chepauk crowd after win over Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Jamie Overton makes a surprising statement for the Chepauk crowd

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are performing brilliantly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Chennai Super Kings have played nine matches in the tournament, winning four matches out of them so far. With this performance, CSK hold the sixth spot in the points table.

Chennai Super Kings played their last match against their well-known rivals, Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI), where they dominated Mumbai Indians and defeated them by 8 wickets with 11 balls spare. After this defeat, Mumbai Indians were officially eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captain knock guides Chennai Super Kings to another victory over Mumbai Indians

The main reason behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) one more time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was playing at their home ground. The fans gave major support. With this victory, Chennai Super Kings are still alive in the tournament with 8 points.

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Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’, star Chennai Super Kings player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Jamie Overton, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability. Jamie Overton reflected on playing at Chennai Super Kings home ground (Chepauk). He also praised and thanked the crowd for their support.

“Getting two points against a very strong Mumbai side gives us confidence going into the upcoming games. Chepauk has one of the most passionate crowds I have played in. When I first came here last year, I remember saying in an interview that it was almost louder than a Premier League game. They are among the best crowds; they follow us everywhere. It is amazing to get all the support here, and I am loving my time in Chennai.”

Former Chennai Super Kings player and one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin praised CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for regaining his form.

“Everyone was talking about his form. This innings was a result of the previous game. It was a challenging wicket, the GT game, and the time he spent in the middle and the knock he played, you cannot compare it with the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Abhishek Sharma. On wickets like these, this is how you should play. Ruturaj played with a great tempo in this game and read the conditions well. His role was important; if CSK had lost one or two more wickets, the pressure would have increased on their batting line-up. He took responsibility, and the way he played, CSK are becoming more dangerous with every match.”

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