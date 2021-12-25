Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former national head coach Jamie Siddons as their batting consultant for a period of two years, board president Nazmul Hassan confirmed on Friday.Also Read - Two Bangladesh Women Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The BCB president said that the Australian will work in a different capacity with local cricketers.

"Hopefully in February he will arrive (and then) we'll fix where he will work. If we feel he is needed in High Performance then he will work in that role. And if we feel that he is required in the Under-19 setup, then he will work there or if he"s required in the senior national team then he will be deployed there," Cricbuzz quoted Nazmul as saying.

Siddons was Bangladesh’s head coach from October 2007 to April 2011. He was in charge when Bangladesh beat New Zealand 4-0 in the 2010-11 ODI series.

Meanwhile, BCB named Jalal Yunus as chairman of the cricket operations committee after Akram Khan announced last week that he no longer wanted to stay in the post.

“I am not willing to continue as BCB’s cricket operation chairman anymore. I’ve been here for a long time. So I need a mental and physical break,” Akram had said.