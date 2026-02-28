Home

Jammu and Kashmir win HISTORIC maiden Ranji Trophy title, Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra tons headline final day vs Karnataka

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by winning their first Ranji Trophy crown, out-batting Karnataka and sealing the title with a huge first-innings advantage in the final.

Jammu and Kashmir won the title based on a draw, supported by a huge 291-run lead (Picture Credirs: PTI)

Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu and Kashmir showcased a remarkable story of grit and determination by winning their first-ever Ranji Trophy title after outplaying traditional powerhouse Karnataka on Saturday. It marked the end of a memorable season in which they faced both established teams and rising sides with confidence and smart tactics.

On paper, the outcome indicates that Jammu and Kashmir won the title based on a draw, supported by a huge 291-run lead over the eight-time champions in the first innings. On the last day, they further cemented their position on the game, reaching 342/4 in their second innings and increasing their lead to 633 runs, securing a historic victory.

