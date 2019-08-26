Jamshedpur FC on Monday added CK Vineeth to their squad for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The midfielder from Kerala has racked up 53 goals in 203 career appearances and has earned seven caps for the national football team.

Vineeth has won two I-League titles (2014, 2016) and two Federation Cup crowns (2015, 2017) with Bengaluru FC. He was instrumental in Bengaluru FC’s 2016 AFC Cup campaign where they ended runners-up.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to play for Jamshedpur. I have been here twice while playing for Kerala Blasters in the last two seasons and the atmosphere at The Furnace was absolutely brilliant. It’s a highly challenging ground for any opposition and it will be exciting to be on the other side this season,” he said in a statement.