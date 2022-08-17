Kolkata: Jamshedpur FC are all set to begin their second Durand Cup 2022 campaign against last year’s semi-finalists Bengaluru FC. The 131st edition of Durand Cup will mark the beginning of a new football season in India. Both ISL rivals are in group A along with FC Goa, Indian Air Force and Mohammedan Sporting. Bengaluru FC’s academy boys performed miraculously last term to reach the semi-finals and only lost on penalties in sudden death against FC Goa. To amend the mistakes and complete the trophy heist, Bengaluru FC have trusted the first team players this time. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have rewarded some of the players with a Durand Cup call-up who performed well in the Reliance Football Development League (RFDL). It will be a battle to watch between the youthful Miners and the resurgent Blues.Also Read - Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC Beat FC Goa 3-1 in Tournament Opener

FOLLOW OUR LIVE COVERAGE ON ICOM SPORTS

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC ?

The Durand Cup match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Wednesday (August 17) from 2:30 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Highlights Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022: Black Panthers Avenge Last Edition's Final Loss; Beat Gaurs 3-1

Where is the Durand Cup match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC be played at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Also Read - Hyderabad FC Name 27-member Squad For Durand Cup

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC in India?

The Durand Cup match Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC will be live streamed on Voot.