Dream11 Team Prediction Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 35 JFC vs CFC at JRD Tata Sports Complex: Unbeaten at home in four matches, Jamshedpur FC will look to extend this impressive run when they play hosts to Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Monday. The ‘Men of Steel’ have picked up two wins and as many draws at home and their Spanish coach Antonio Iriondo will be keen to close the gap at the top.

The bad news for Jamshedpur is that Sergio Castel, who has five goals to his name, has not recovered in time after picking up a knock in the previous game against NorthEast United. Midfielder Piti has started training but will not be a part of the matchday squad. The former Indian Arrows boys, Narender Gehlot and Jitender Singh, have fitted seamlessly into Iriondo’s system. Farukh Choudhary has impressed everyone with his tricks and flicks but it is about time for him to be more clinical in front of goal.

Meanwhile, these are interesting times at Chennaiyin FC as they have a new coach in Owen Coyle, who is famous for his stints at Bolton and Wigan. This was after John Gregory put in his papers and parted ways with the club.

Chennaiyin have just a single win to boast of and have conceded in every game, except one. Coyle’s immediate task would be to arrest their slide and sort out the defensive issues, both in terms of tactics and personnel. The match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Monday (December 9). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Keegan Pereira, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa (VC), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Sergio Castel (C).

JFC vs CFC Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Narender Gahlot, Aitor Monroy, Robin Gurung, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Andre Schembri, Nerijus Valskis.

