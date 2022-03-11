JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Here is the Hero ISL Semi Final Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, JFC vs KBFC Fantasy Football Prediction ISL game, JFC vs KBFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters will start at 7:30 PM IST – March 11.

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

JFC vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ruivah Hormipam, Harmanjot Khabra(vc), Adrian Luna, Alex Lima, Sahal Abdul Samad, Alvaro Vazquez, Greg Stewart(c), Jorge Pereyra Diaz

JFC vs KBFC Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley, Dinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Len Doungel, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu.

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Samad, Vincy Barretto, Puitea, Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna, Jorge Diaz.

