Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 30 JFC vs NEUFC at JRD Tata Sports Complex: Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United will be eyeing the top spot when they go head-to-head in what is set to be an exciting Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday. Jamshedpur are third on the table with 10 points from five matches, while NorthEast sit fourth, a point behind their opponents. A win on Monday will be enough for either team to go atop the table.

The incentive notwithstanding, both teams have plenty of quality in their ranks to ensure that the fans are in for a spectacle.

The home side are unbeaten at home this season, registering two wins and a draw from three matches. Their only defeat came away to ATK, but Antonio Iriondo’s team bounced back in style by defeating FC Goa in Goa and come into this clash high on confidence.

At the other end, NorthEast United are one of two sides yet to be defeated this season. The Highlanders, however, have not won back-to-back matches this season. They have drawn three games and won two. Robert Jarni will be hard-pressed to ensure that they start putting a run of victories together. The match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Monday (December 2). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

My Dream11 Team

Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Keegan Pereira, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Sergio Castel.

JFC vs NEUFC Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Keegan Pereira, Aniket Jadhav, Aitor Monroy, Robin Gurung, Farukh Choudhary, Piti, Sergio Castel.

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JFC Dream11 Team/ NEUFC Dream11 Team/ Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team/ NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.