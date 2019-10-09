India’s Jamuna Boro assured herself of a place in the quarterfinal of the AIBA World Boxing Championships on Wednesday. Boro defeated Ouidad Sfouh of Algeria by a unanimous 5-0 verdict to enter the final eight of the women’s 54-kg category.

In her debut event, after beating Michidmaa Erdenedalai in the previous round, Boro was right on the money from the beginning of the first bell. With her combination punches, Boro, throughout was ahead of her opponent. Sfouh had no answer to the 22-year-old’s relentless jabs.

Boro dominated two of the three, although in the first round though, neither pugilist found the target. However, after a pep talk from her coach in the corner, Boro’s newly-found enthusiasm ensured she kept her nose ahead during the entirety of Round 2.

Sfouh tried to hit back in the final round, a few of her punches striking Boro flush on the face but in the final stages, the Indian countered and delivered flurry of rights of her own to negate that little assault.

Boro became the second Indian after MC Mary Kom to advance to the quarterfinal of the AIBA World Boxing Championships 51-kg category, Mary had also triumphed 5-0 against Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong on Tuesday. Lovlina Borgohain, 22, is due to face Oumayna Bel of Morocco in the 69-kg round of 16.

There was disappointment when former silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) lost her pre-quarterfinal bout in a split decision despite a valiant fight. Boora was up against second-seeded Welshwoman Lauren Price, who is a European Games gold-medallist and had won a bronze in the last edition.