Janneke Schopman Steps Down As Indian Women’s Hockey Team Head Coach

Janneke Schopman joined the Indian team as a technical analyst when Sjoerd Marijne was the chief coach. Once Marijne left, Schopman was elevated to the top position.

New Delhi: India women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman resigned from her post on Friday. The Dutch coach submitted her resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey after the conclusion of India’s outing in the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Odisha. She had taken over the reigns from former Chief Coach Sjoerd Marine under whose tutelage India finished in a historic fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics.

At the back of the disappointment at the recent Olympic Qualifiers, her resignation has paved the way for Hockey India to look for a suitable Chief Coach for the Women’s Hockey Team who could prepare the Indian Team for the next Women’s World Cup in 2026 and Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

