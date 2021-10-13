Tokyo: With a late own-goal from Australian defender Aziz Behich, Japan edged Australia 2-1 to claim their second victory in the final round of Asian World Cup qualifying campaign at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday. The win left Japan on six points with two wins and two losses in Group B, moving them within one win of the previously unbeaten Socceroos.Also Read - Lionel Messi Praises 'Improving' Argentina After 3-0 Rout of Uruguay

Japan took the lead in the eighth minute through a goal from Ao Tanaka. Australia, bidding to extend their World Cup qualifying unbeaten run to 12 games, leveled the scoring in the 70th minute when Ajdin Hrustic’s free kick arrowed into the top corner of Japan’s goal. Also Read - Spain vs Greece Live Streaming World Cup Qualifier: When And Where to Watch SPA vs GRE Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

In the 86th minute, Australian defender Aziz Behich scored an own goal after Japanese substitute Takuma Asano’s shot hit the far post and bounced out. The top two finishers in each group will qualify for the FIFA World Cup finals to be held in Qatar next year. Also Read - Argentina Cleared to Host World Cup Qualifier Against Peru at Bombonera Stadium