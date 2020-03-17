Japan Olympic Committee’s deputy chief Kozo Tashima has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus with the clouds hanging over the Tokyo Olympics getting darker. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

In a statement on Tuesday, Tashima said his test result has confirmed coronavirus which he might have possibly acquire during his business trips.

"Today, my test result showed positive for the new coronavirus," Tashima said in a statement.

Tashima, who also heads the Japan Football Association, revealed he was in Belfast for an annual general meeting of International Football Association before heading to Amsterdam for a UEFA meeting where he presented Japan’s bid for the 2023 women’s world cup.

“In Amsterdam and in Europe in early March, the level of nervousness against the novel coronavirus was not the same as now. Everyone was still doing hugs, handshakes and bises (cheek kissing),” he said.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to get underway from July 24 in Tokyo and amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the opposition against its organisation is growing by the day. However, Japan has maintained there’s no question over hosting the event with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirming the same.

Japan has reported overt 1400 cases and 28 deaths due to coronavirus.