Novak Djokovic continued his dominant run at the Japan Open, overpowering third-seeded David Goffin in straight sets on Saturday to reach his fifth final this season. Competing in the Japanese capital for the first time, Djokovic beat Goffin 6-3, 6-4 to set up a final with Australian qualifier John Millman who beat Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Attempting to win a title on his tournament debut for the 10th time, the 32-year-old Djokovic has not dropped a set in his four singles matches at Ariake Colosseum. After controlling the first set, Djokovic broke Goffin in the first game of the second with a perfectly-placed volley at the net. Down 15-40 in the second game, he fought back to hold serve and never looked back.

“I’m very satisfied with the way I’ve been playing the whole week,” Djokovic said. “It’s been a very positive week on the court, off the week as well. Hopefully, I’ll be able to crown it tomorrow with a trophy.

“Obviously he was in good form and played really well against Chung yesterday in the quarters.

“The conditions are playing quick here. The surface doesn’t bounce that much, so you’ve got to be very low and quick on return as well. It definitely was not easy when both of us were serving well.”

Goffin was the only former champion in the draw. He lost to Nick Kyrgios in the 2016 final before defeating Adrian Mannarino for the title in 2017.

Djokovic retired with a left-shoulder injury during his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka at the US Open but has shown no lingering effects in Tokyo.

The top-ranked Serb is making a push to finish as year-end No. 1 for the sixth time, which would tie the mark held by Pete Sampras.