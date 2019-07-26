PV Sindhu fought hard and valiantly but in the end, it was not enough to extract the revenge of Indonesia Open final against Japan’s thunderbolt Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu’s winning run once again was halted by the Japanese, this time in the women’s singles quarterfinals of Japan Open 2019 on Thursday. In the span of five days, the ace Indian shuttler goes down for the second time versus Yamaguchi as she loses in straight games 18-21, 15-21.

Yamaguchi will meet China’s Chen Yu Fei in the women’s semifinals on Saturday. Meanwhile, there’s some good news for the Indian camp from the men’s singles event where shuttler B Sai Praneeth continued his good form as he advanced to the semifinals of the Japan Open after an easy win over Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto.

Sai Praneeth recorded a straight game 21-12, 21-15 win over Sugiarto in the men’s singles quarter-final match. He next faces top-seeded Japanese Kento Momota in the men’s singles semifinals.

Sai Praneeth hardly broke a sweat as he just took 36 minutes to wrap up the match. The unseeded Indian led almost all through the first set after 1-1 and the former World Championships bronze medallist Indonesian was playing a catch-up game.

Sai is shining bright!🌟💫 A comfortable win over Tommy Sugiarto of 🇮🇩 ensures 🇮🇳’s @saiprneeth92 storms into the semi-final of #JapanOpenSuper750, will face Kento Momota next. Keep the momentum going,Sai!#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/SVB9mSoJzQ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 26, 2019



The second game was a bit closer but Sai Praneeth led from the start to the end though not more than four points separated the two before the Indian reeled off three consecutive points from 18-15 to win the match.