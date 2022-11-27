Japan vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group E Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

Qatar: Japan was the underdog against four-time champion Germany, but it will be a strong favorite in its next Group E match against Costa Rica, where a victory could move Japan into the knockout stage with a game to spare.

A loss by Costa Rica on Sunday would eliminate it from advancing. Costa Rica faces Germany in its final match and Japan goes against Spain.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Japan vs Costa Rica Group E Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will be played on Sunday (November 27) from 3:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan vs Costa Rica going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will be played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina vs Mexico on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina vs Mexico in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Costa Rica will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.

Japan: Eiji Kawashima Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Yuto Nagatomo, Miki Yamane, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Hiroki Ito, Ko Itakura, Gaku Shibasaki, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Hidemasa Morita, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Ao Tanaka, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Yuki Soma Ayase Ueda, Takuma Asano, Daizen Maeda, Shuto Machino

Costa Rica: Patrick Sequeira, Esteban Alvarado, Keylor Navas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Daniel Chacon, Keysher Fuller, Carlos Martinez, Bryan Oviedo, Ronald Matarrita, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas Lopez, Jewison Bennette, Alvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernandez, Brandon Aguilera, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas.