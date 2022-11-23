live

Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Japan Stun Germany; JPN 2-1 GER

Live Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany takes early lead before the first half. Follow live updates.

Updated: November 23, 2022 8:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming, Germany vs Japan, Germany vs Japan Live Streaming, Germany vs Japan TV Telecast, Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup Fixtures, FIFA World Cup Schedule, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup TV Telecast, Jio Cinema, FIFA World Cup Jio Cinema, FIFA World Cup Sports18, Luka Modric, JioCinemas, Germany vs Japan Live Football Score, Live FIFA World Cup 2022,
FIFA World Cup 2022, GER vs JPN Score, Football News

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, GER vs JPN Score, Football News: Game 10 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar is to be played between Germany and Japan. It is the first meetup between Germany and Japan in FIFA World Cup. It will be the second Match of Group E. This will mark the 20th appearance of Germany in the Football World cup. They were the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022.  It will be the 7th appearance in the FIFA World Cup for the Japan National Football team.

Also Read:

Free Live Streaming of Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

You can watch the live streaming of Germany vs Japan Jio cinema(free).

FIFA World Cup 2022, Germany vs Japan Starting XIs:

Germany: Neuer (GK), Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Havertz, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala, Sule, Gundogan, Schlotterbeck.

Japan: Gonda (GK), Sakai, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Endo, Ito; Kamada, Tanaka, Kubo; Maeda

Live Updates

  • 8:55 PM IST

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: It is the second upset of this World Cup after the 2-1 win of Saudi Arabia over Argentina.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Japan shocked the World with their excellent game. Doan and Asano emerged as a savior for Japan.

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: And that is it..!!!! The Japanese did it..!!! Incredible, marvelous, and absolutely fantastic. Japan wins it..!! 2-1.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Freekick for Germany, and Neuer comes in leaving the Goalpost.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Last time Germany lost a game in the World cup after scoring the first goal was in 1978

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Germans are taking every possible shot now. What a math it has turned out to be..!!

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Goretzka misses it by just a minimal margin..

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Rudiger shoots but way off the goalpost.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Germany vs Japan, Group E, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Japanese defenders are blocking everything now..!!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 23, 2022 8:55 PM IST

Updated Date: November 23, 2022 8:56 PM IST