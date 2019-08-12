Japan’s Naomi Osaka returned to the top spot at the WTA rankings, which were released on Monday.

Despite making a quarterfinal exit from the Rogers Cup on Friday, Osaka replaced Ashleigh Barty of Australia at the top of the women’s world rankings for the week of August 12, ending the Australian’s eight-week reign as number one, reports Xinhua news agency.

Osaka held the top spot for 18 consecutive weeks since winning her second major at the Australian Open in January, after becoming the first player from Asia to set the pace at the WTA rankings.