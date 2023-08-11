Home

Sports

Japrit Bumrah-Led India To Travel For Ireland Series Without VVS Laxman: Report

Japrit Bumrah-Led India To Travel For Ireland Series Without VVS Laxman: Report

The Indian cricket team will be playing three T20I matches against Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23.

VVS Laxman went as the coach with the Indian team in their New Zealand tour last month. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman won’t be travelling with the Indian team to Ireland for the three-match T20I series that begins on August 18, according to a report. India will be led by comeback man Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland.

Trending Now

With head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff in the United States for the final two T20Is against West Indies, former India cricketer Laxman was rumoured to go on the tour. However, based on a Cricbuzz report, the likes of Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian support staff in the Ireland series.

The BCCI selection committee has named a young Indian side for the series while all eyes will be on Bumrah who is returning to competitive action after an 11-month layoff. It will not only test Bumrah but will also give an idea to the Indian management whether he will be able to deliver in the upcoming ICC World Cup at home.

The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES