New Delhi: Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie thinks that Australia will field a slightly different bowling attack throughout the 2021/22 Ashes series.

He added that the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins might not be seen throughout the five matches of the Ashes, giving the example of them being fatigued and tired when Australia lost to India 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

"I think there has been a little bit of criticism last year if you remember when India were in Australia and they didn't rotate the fast bowlers, making them play in all the matches. They looked a bit tired and a bit worn out towards the end of it. There has been a little bit of talk here in Australia that there could be some rotation of the fast bowlers, which will be interesting," said Gillespie while responding to a query from IANS in a call organised by Sony Sports Network on Friday.

“I certainly think they will look to rotate Mitchell Starc a little bit. I think they will be keeping him fine and ready to go, particularly for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. So, there will be a case for him to be rested from the odd game. It will be hard to rest and rotate Pat Cummins as captain. But I certainly think we will see a slightly different bowling attack throughout the series. I really don’t think those three fast bowlers will be the same fast bowlers for all five Tests,” added Gillespie, who played 71 Tests for Australia.

Gillespie, who is currently the coach of South Australia in the domestic arena, thinks that reserve pacers Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson could get a look-in due to managing the workload of the main pacers.

“I think you will see the likes of Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson play in a couple of Test matches during this summer because all Test matches come thick and fast in a short space of time. So, they will be looking to manage the pacers the best they can, particularly considering that Australia hasn’t played a Test match in eleven months. They will be very, very wary of the workload the fast bowlers have.”

The 46-year-old, who was the head coach of Yorkshire and Sussex in England’s County circuit, believes that Joe Root and Ben Stokes will be the main threat for Australia with the bat.

“Will start off with Joe Root, the England captain who is one of the best players in the world. I have seen him at close quarters while working with him in Yorkshire many years ago. It’s been great to see him grow and develop as a player and leader for this England side. I just think he’s a wonderful cricketer and a great leader and he will have a really good series. I think Ben Stokes is going to be a massive in for England. I know he had a bit of off-field stuff and had to take a bit of time out. He adds real dimension to this England side. Looking forward to see how he goes.”

Gillespie signed off by saying that Australia needs to watch out for pacer Ollie Robinson, who took an impressive five-wicket haul on debut in the format against New Zealand and was the leading wicket-take in the series against India with 21 scalps.

“Keep an eye on Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson. He could have an impact in this Ashes series if given an opportunity. He’s a fine tall bowler, hits the pitch, presents the seam, can swing the ball and has got immaculate line and length. I think he can play a role for England in this series.

“It would be interesting to see which way England go with their spin options. I get the feeling that they will go with left-arm spinner Jack Leach from Somerset and give him an extended opportunity. It will be interesting to see what happens.”

