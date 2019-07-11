Australia vs England: This World Cup has seen umpiring errors and that has not helped the game or any side. England could have found themselves on the wrong side of it after Jason Roy got a shocking decision from Kumar Dharamasena. He was on 85 and England were in the driver’s seat and hence that did not affect the hosts as they won the game comfortably by eight wickets. But, it was the Roy dismissal that created buzz. He was out of an umpiring error for a brilliant 85 off 65 balls.

Roy just did not want to leave the field and hence both together to have a word before standing by the decision which unfortunately wrong.

Here is the video of the dismissal:

Ohh dear!! Umpiring blunder yet again in a semifinal!!! Yesterday not calling No Ball during Dhoni’s wicket and today giving out with no touch from the batter’s bat on Jason Roy’s wicket. I hope the referees aren’t too harsh on Roy’s outburst though! #ENGvAUS #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/CBMCKiNHPl — bhavinkumar panchal (@9panchalbhavin9) July 11, 2019

Here is how Dharamasena got trolled:

England fans waiting for Dharmasena pic.twitter.com/aG9U1isoIH — Deep (@sportymanches) July 11, 2019

Third class umpire by Kumar Dharmasena….. Well 👍Must Nonsense man ever seen in this world Cup…. Pathetic umpiring…….. The most trusted umpire in the world did pathetic umpiring#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/kPO7OySboo — Suraj Neupane (@OriginatorNB) July 11, 2019

“Absolutely delighted. I would like to thank the fans who’ve come out, our fans have been exemplary. Having beaten India on this ground, we would have come in with similar confidence. We talked about wanting to get better from game to game and we wanted to take control from ball one. Extremely happy for Woakes; he is a cool customer and has been one of the best bowlers in the world in the last year,” said Morgan at the post-match presentation.