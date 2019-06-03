ICC World Cup 2019: Be it Stokes stunner or Woakes brilliance, England has been disciplined in-the-field in this World Cup. Hence, when Jason Roy dropped an easy catch off Mohammed Hafeez. What was surprising was that it was Jason Roy, one of the best fielders had been the culprit. Pakistan fans were elated as they hailed Roy. It happened in the 25th over, when Hafeez came down the track in order to hoick it away, got a lot of elevation but not the requisite distance. Roy at long-off came under it but spilled it, maybe he was affected by the sun which was directly in his sight. England would hope it does not hurt them.

Here is how Pakistani’s lauded Roy:

Roy is love😍 — Haroon Ahmed (@haroonahmed999) June 3, 2019

Thank you Roy for Joy ..jason have done more for pakistan Even the shehzad roy had not done in all his singing career.😂 — Sedaf Tarar (@PoetryLover180) June 3, 2019

Lov you Roy — Emran Faiz Butt (@aAmi07) June 3, 2019

Thank u roy for droping catch — khawar (@khawar79576986) June 3, 2019

Good drop roy — Haider rajpoot (@HaiderA91) June 3, 2019

Earlier in the day, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in their World Cup tie at the Trent Bridge on Monday.

England have included Mark Wood in place of Liam Plunkett in their playing XI whereas Pakistan have brought in Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik in place of Imad Wasim and Haris Sohail.

After the toss, Eoin Morgan said: We’re gonna bowl first. It looks a good wicket and the dimensions are smaller than The Oval. So, we need to look at all that. We have one change — (Mark) Wood comes in for (Liam) Plunkett. The reason for this is the genuine pace that he provides. A bit yes and also he bowled well in the recent series against them. We’re always looking to improve and striving to give a perfect performance. Of course you don’t get near to it all the time but if you try to get there, you’re in a good space.

Sarfaraz Ahmad said: I also wanted to bowl first. Looks a good batting pitch, so we’re hoping to put runs on the board and defend. I think it was a one-off performance (against Windies) and hoping to get things right today. Yes, we batted well against them (England) in the recent series and hopefully, that will continue.