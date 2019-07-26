England vs Ireland: It was an embarrassing moment on the field for English opener Jason Roy, who bizarrely lost his footing and his shoe came off. Making his Test debut, Roy was on 70* when he tried to come down the track to take Mark Adair off his length. Trying to do that, his shoes came off leaving the commentators in splits. There have been many instances of bats breaking and wickets, but this seemed to be a first of its kind. Roy was quick to get back in his crease avoiding a stumping. After that episode, Roy could not make it count as he could add merely two runs after the incident and was bowled to Thompson.

Nightwatchman Jack Leach scored a career-best 92 while Jason Roy notched up his maiden Test half-century as England recovered from a poor start to erase a 122-run deficit and take a 181-run lead with one wicket in hand at stumps on a rain-affected day 2 of the only Test against Ireland at Lord’s on Thursday.

Leach, sent in as a nightwatchman the previous evening to negotiate one over of England’s second innings, played brilliantly for his 92 off 162 balls with 16 fours.

Test debutant Roy raced to 72 from 78 balls (10×4, 1×6) as the hosts gained the upper hand but just before tea, Ireland pacers dented England’s charge with quick wickets to leave them at 209/5 at tea.

In the final session which was cut short due to rain, England skipper Joe Root scored 31 from 64 balls (3×4) and Sam Curran added a quickfire 37 off just 29 deliveries (4×4, 2×6) as England finished on 303/9 in 77.4 overs. For Ireland, Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/66.