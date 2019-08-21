Ashes 2019: England cricketer Jason Roy got hit on the head by a Marcus Trescothick throw-down in the nets ahead of the third Ashes Test. Earlier, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne was also hit on the head. This is surprising as Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith also picked up an injury after being hit by an Archer delivery. Smith is already ruled out of the third Test which comes as a massive blow for the Australians. With Jason Roy picking up a similar concussion, there are doubts hovering over his participation as well. Ollie Pope has been kept on standby. Roy looked unhurt as he was soon attended by the English medical team. There is no doubt he will open if declared fit.

Earlier, Marnus was struck by a vicious Starc delivery. Australian coach Justin Langer spoke about the impact the game will have because Smith would be missing.

Langer said: “It was a no-brainer. When we followed the protocols, he was probably a couple of days off being fit to be selected. He felt a bit better on Monday but he is not going to have enough time to tick off everything he needs to do to be ready to play. He wants to play and he loves batting.

“But he understands he’s not 100 per cent yet and with only a couple of days between Test matches that’s what makes it so difficult.”