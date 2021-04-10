English cricketer Jason Roy – who arrived in India today – will miss the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday as he will have to serve seven-day isolation before joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad bio-bubble. Roy joined the SunRisers Hyderabad at the last minute, as Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the tournament. This would come as a major setback for the franchise, which will now have to look for his replacement. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Today's Probable XIs For T20 Match 2 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 10 Saturday

Roy will only be available for Hyderabad’s third game of the season. He will not feature against KKR and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also Read - CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Enjoys TT Session With His Super Kings Ahead of Their IPL 2021 Opener at Wankhede | WATCH VIDEO

