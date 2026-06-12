Jaspal Rana, legendary Indian shooter and coach of Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, dies at age of 49, PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

Four-time Asian Games gold medal-winning shooter Jaspal Rana passed away at the age of just 49 in New Delhi on Thursday night.

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Jaspal Rana (left) with Manu Bhaker. (Photo: ANI)

Asian Games gold-medal winning shooter and celebrated coach of Paris Olympics 2024 medallist Manu Bhaker, Jaspal Rana, had shockingly died at the age of just 49 on Thursday night. According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana died at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night. The former Indian shooter had recently undergone a medical procedure after falling ill after Indian shooting contingent’s return from the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Munich, Germany.

Upon landing in New Delhi, Rana had been immediately hospitalised and underwent a medical procedure to have a stent fixed in heart. Rana was the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters.

After an illustrious career as a top pistol shooter, Rana changed the fortunes of Indian shooting through his roles as junior national team coach and high-performance trainer. His coaching achievements include mentoring Manu Bhaker and helping her secure a historic double bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

As a junior pistol coach since 2012, he has groomed teen sensations such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. His work with the junior programme has created a massive pipeline of international talent. The NRAI had officially appointed him as the High-Performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline.

Jaspal Rana was son of 1971 war veteran Narayan Singh Rana, who served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force and also became the first sports minister of Uttarakhand in 2000. He has competed in 1996 Atlanta Olympics Games but failed to secure a medal for the country.

He won 4 gold medals in the Asian Games – the first one coming in 1994 Hiroshima Games. In the Asian Games 2006 in Doha, Jaspal Rana retured with a rich haul of three gold medals in 25m centre pistol, 25m centre pistol team and 25m standard pistol events. He also won a silver medal in 2006 Doha Asian Games in 25m standard pistol team event.

The NRAI appointed Rana as a high-performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February 2025. For his immense contributions to the sport and the development of the next generation of shooters, the government conferred on him the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020.

PM Narendra Modi condoles Jaspal Rana’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the passing away of Jaspal Rana and said his demise was a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports,” Modi said in a post on X.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2026

The Indian PM said Rana brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting and equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication.

“His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he said.