MI vs KKR, IPL 2022 -Match 56: Mumbai Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah might not have had the best of IPL’s in the current season but he was back to his very best against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Bumrah, so far has had a quiet IPL by his standards but found his form with the ball as he dismissed the dangerous the Andree Russell and then the well-set batter Nitish Rana in the same over (2nd) to put Mumbai Indians back on the charge.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 56: Tilak Varma Perishes; Kishan-Ramandeep Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Jasprit Bumrah’s Spell:
Bumrah’s spell helped Mumbai restrict Kolkata to a modest score of 165 for 9 at the end of 20 overs. Bumrah bowled a triple-wicket maiden in the 18th over and returned with career best IPL figures of 5 for 9. He became the fifth bowler to bowler a triple-wicket maiden after Lasith Malinga (MI) vs SRH, 2015 (19th over), Samuel Badree (RCB) vs MI, 2017 (3rd over), Jaydev Unadkat (RPS) vs SRH, 2017 (20th over) and Umran Malik (SRH) vs PBKS, 2022 (20th over).