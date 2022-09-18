Mohali: Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah arrived in Mohali for the T20I series against Australia. Bumrah is making a comeback after injury the pacer has not played an international match since the second One-Day International (ODI) against England at Lord’s on July 14. Jasprit Bumrah is now fit and will play the T20I series against Australia ahead of T20 World Cup 2022.Also Read - Mohammed Siraj NOT Picked by BCCI in Rohit Sharma-Led India For Australia T20 Series Irks Fans - VIRAL Tweets

India will lock horns against Australia on September 20 for the 1st T20I against Australia in Mohali. Indian players are arriving in Mohali for the match.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.